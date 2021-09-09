Dalton State soccer teams sweep Bryan College Wednesday

The Dalton State College men's and women's soccer teams both picked up wins over Bryan College at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Wednesday night.
The women's team opened the evening with a 2-0 victory, then two men's players scored two goals apiece in a 4-2 win.
The women's squad (4-3) defeated Bryan (4-3) 2-0 to mark the Lady Roadrunners' third straight win after a 1-3 start to the season.
The match was scoreless through 30 minutes before Molly Duncan knocked in an unassisted goal in the 31st minute. That was the only score of the first half, but Dalton State needed just four minutes after the break to increase its lead.
Jailyne Martinez found Nicole Perez, her teammate since the pair's time at Northwest Whitfield High School, for a goal to put the Lady Roadrunners up by two.
Another former Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruin, Brooke Alvarez, kept Bryan scoreless with five saves in goal. Brianna Smitherman managed three shots on goal for Dalton State, but couldn't coax one into the net.
Jurgen Ramirez and Justin Riescher each scored two goals as the men's team (3-2) downed Bryan (1-3).
Ramirez's first was the initial goal of the game, coming 18 minutes in. Riescher added his first 40 minutes in to put the Roadrunners up 2-0, but Bryan needed just over a minute to respond and get on the board.
Riescher scored again five minutes after the break to put Dalton State up 3-1, and Bryan again didn't need long to respond, answering two minutes later.
Ramirez got the Roadrunners some insurance in the 66th minute with his second goal.
Dalton State outshot Bryan 11 to seven, including seven to four in shots on goal.
The win helped the Roadrunners rebound after a loss at 22nd-ranked Milligan on Saturday.
The women's team is back in action on Sunday at 1 p.m. at home against Georgia Gwinnett, while the men next play at sixth-ranked Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, on Sept. 18.
