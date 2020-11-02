Dalton State sweeps women's soccer weekly honors again

Dalton State College swept the Southern States Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Player of the Week awards for the third time this season, with Emily Darnell being named SSAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week and Brooke Alvarez being named SSAC Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. The awards, which were announced Monday, are based on performance for the week of Oct. 26 through Nov. 1.
Darnell scored all four Dalton State goals in a 4-0 win at Talladega (Alabama) last Tuesday. Alvarez, a freshman goalkeeper from Rocky Face who attended Northwest Whitfield High School, kept Talladega off the board with four saves.
It's the second honor of the season for both of the Lady Roadrunners. Darnell won the offensive award earlier this season, while Alvarez was also named defensive player of the week for the previous week of action.
This is the third time this season that two Lady Roadrunners have swept the awards. When Darnell won the offensive award earlier in the season, Mattie Dollar took home the defensive honor the same week.
