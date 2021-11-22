Dalton State takes big lead, holds on for SSAC win over Blue Mountain

Dalton State College sprinted out to a 20-point first-half lead and held on for a 56-48 Southern States Athletic Conference win over Blue Mountain College at home on Saturday.
The Roadrunner offense and defense both were stellar in the opening half while propelling Dalton State to the big early lead.
Dalton State (6-2, 1-1 SSAC) put up 33 points in the first half while locking down Blue Mountain (4-2, 0-2 SSAC) to just 4-for-25 shooting by halftime.
The Roadrunners answered an early Toppers bucket with a 13-2 run and led by as much as 20 late in the first half, taking a 33-14 advantage into the break.
After the half, Blue Mountain flipped the opening script.
The Toppers scored 32 of the first 46 points in the half and cut Dalton State's lead to 47-46 with four minutes left. The Roadrunners recovered and outscored Blue Mountain 9-2 the rest of the way to secure the win.
Jaelin Ferrell hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 to lead four Roadrunners who reached double-digits in scoring.
Mohammed Abubakar scored 12, while Rodley Adjei and C.J. Perry netted 10. Igor Stokic grabbed 12 rebounds to go with his five points.
Cole McGrath scored 16 to lead Blue Mountain, while Vantangoe Donzo scored 15.
Dalton State evens its SSAC mark to 1-1 after falling to Stillman in the conference opener.
The Roadrunners step out of conference play Saturday for a game at sixth-ranked and defending NAIA national champion Shawnee State in Portsmouth, Ohio, at 3 p.m.
