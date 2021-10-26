Last season, the Dalton State College basketball team missed point guard Rodley Adjei.
The redshirt junior appeared in just one game last season after pitching in as a key contributor for the Southern States Athletic Conference champions of two seasons ago. In the season opener for the Roadrunners Tuesday night against Fisk University, Adjei was back in the lineup and Dalton State was back in the win column.
Adjei scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the second half as the Roadrunners held on for a 75-66 win in Mashburn Arena at the Dalton Convention Center Tuesday. Adjei also pulled down seven rebounds and dished three assists despite sitting out a few minutes in the second half with three fouls.
"To have Rod back is huge," Dalton State head coach Alex Ireland said. "He's kind of the guy that, if he has the ball, everyone's kind of at ease because they know we're going to get something out of it. He had a little bit of foul trouble, but just to get him back on the court is nice."
A stretch late in the first half proved to be the difference in what was otherwise a pretty evenly-played contest. After Fisk (0-1) netted a basket to make the score 24-23 Dalton State (1-0), the Roadrunners scored 11 of the next 14 points to seize the advantage of the game.
Dalton State took a 35-26 lead into the break after a first half that saw Roadrunner newcomer Jaelin Ferrell nail five 3-pointers. Ferrell would go cold in the second half but still finished with 18 points.
Also suiting up for the Roadrunners for the first time was Franklin Almonte, a freshman forward who starred at Dalton High School. He checked in at the 13:32 mark of the first half and had his first collegiate points just nine seconds later.
Adjei drove into the lane, drew the attention of Almonte's defender and dished to the forward for a reverse layup. Almonte totaled 12 points and eight rebounds in his first college game, including eight points in the final five minutes of the game.
"He just plays so hard, and it's tough to guard that energy level," Ireland said. "Frank's always going to be able to get in the mix as he gets more used to the college level."
Both teams tallied exactly 40 points after halftime as the Roadrunners were able to keep a healthy lead over Fisk, which is coached by former Georgia Tech point guard Kenny Anderson, who spent 14 years in the NBA after leading the Yellow Jackets to the Final Four in 1990.
Fisk cut the lead to as little as five (69-64) with under a minute remaining, but four-straight timely points from Adjei pushed the lead back up. Almonte capped the scoring with an offensive rebound and putback with just five seconds left.
Ferrell, a junior from Louisville, Kentucky, also pulled down eight rebounds to go with his hot-shooting night. Jalen Barker scored eight points in his first action for the Roadrunners.
A.J. Hassel, who played for the Roadrunners last season before transferring to Fisk, had 10 points in his return to Dalton. Giovanni Jackson led Fisk with 18 points, while Devyn Payne scored 14 and Jamon Reed netted 11.
Dalton State is at 1-0 after never reaching over a .500 winning percentage all of last season. The Roadrunners lost their first four last year and never recovered for a winning record.
"We got a little sloppy in the second half, but I thought we did a good job of pushing the tempo," Ireland said. "There's work to do, but it's a good start."
The Roadrunners are back in action Friday as part of the Life University Classic in Marietta. Dalton State plays Southeastern Baptist at 5 p.m.
