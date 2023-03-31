Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.