As the regular season schedule winds down for the Dalton State College golf teams, the men and women are gearing up once again for what has become an annual push for conference and NAIA national championships.
The final tournaments for each of the Roadrunner squads before the Southern States Athletic Tournament are packed with some of the nation’s best in NAIA golf.
And those tournaments are being played right in Dalton State’s backyard.
“We’re bringing the best teams from all over the country to Dalton, Georgia, and not many teams in the NAIA can say the same for their home,” said Ben Rickett, Dalton State’s director of golf and the head coach of the men’s team.
On Monday, play opens for both home tournaments for the Roadrunners.
The fourth-ranked men host the annual Roadrunner Classic at The Farm Golf Club in Rocky Face, while the second-ranked women’s team begins play in the Roadrunner Women’s Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Cohutta.
The three-round tournaments play Monday and Tuesday.
“The goal each and every year is to put us in events to see as many top teams before the conference championships as we can,” Rickett said. “It’s our last regular season event, and the goal is to put together pretty much a national championship preview. Over the last five years that we’ve competed in it, the national champion has come from that field. There’s not many events in the country that can say that.”
Last year’s men’s national champion, top-ranked Keiser, is back in the field this year. Dalton State, which won the national title in 2021, battled Keiser before finishing second in the nation last season.
Including Keiser and Dalton State, seven of the top-10 teams in the latest NAIA men’s coaches poll are in the field at The Farm. All 12 schools competing are in the top-25.
On the women’s side, the No. 2 Lady Roadrunners, fresh off their first individual tournament win of the season earlier this week, are the top-ranked team in a field that includes five top-10 teams.
The two tournaments have become an annual mainstay since the first competitions in 2017-2018. The women’s tournament started out as a fall tournament before moving to April alongside the men’s competition.
The tournaments carry on the legacy of the old Carpet Capital Collegiate Classic, a tournament hosted by Georgia Tech at The Farm that fielded some of the top teams in the NCAA for more than 30 years before being discontinued in 2019.
“From an economic standpoint too, you’re bringing in players and families from all over the country,” Rickett said. “Especially with the national championships coming next year, that’s a huge deal.”
Next spring, Dalton State hosts the NAIA men’s national championship at Dalton Golf & Country Club.
“We always reiterate to the players how fortunate we are to have these facilities close to us,” Rickett said.”We’re fortunate as a golf program to be where we are. It’s really nice to be able to give back to the three courses that really do take care of us throughout the course of the year, between Nob North, The Farm and Dalton Country Club. It’s been really cool to see that develop.”
Both the men’s and women’s teams come into this home stretch of the season with plenty of success behind them.
The men have won three separate team tourneys and have finished in the top-three in three more. The women have one win and four more top-five finishes.
The women have won the SSAC Championship two years running and are looking for a third in a row, while the men hope to get back on top in the conference after a six-season reign as champions was interrupted by a fourth-place finish a year ago.
“There are a lot of things that this team is doing really, really well right now,” Rickett said. “The goal every year is to be one of the last teams with a chance to win a national championship. Over the last few years we’ve lost some leaders, and some new leaders have emerged.”
