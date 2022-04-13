Dalton State College’s women’s golf team faced a tough deficit after the first six holes of the Roadrunner Women’s Invitational, but the Lady Roadrunners stayed the course and battled back to win by two strokes over Keiser at Nob North Golf Course in Cohutta on Monday and Tuesday.
No. 4 Dalton State finished at 897 (+33), with second-ranked Keiser at 899 (+35). No. 5 Savannah College of Art and Design-Savannah was third at 903 (+39) with Truett-McConnell at fourth at 926 (+62). No. 12 SCAD-Atlanta rounded out the top-five at 942 (+78).
“It was a great two days having the best teams in the country come to Dalton,” said Dalton State head coach Jim McGrew. “Always a great field playing on a great course. It was a national championship preview and a lot of fun.”
In the first round, Dalton State fell to seventh at 8-over after the first six holes persevered and recovered for a 303 team total and a fourth place spot 10 shots off the lead. Sydney Hermann led the Lady Birds with a 72 (E) which was good enough for third overall.
A team round-best of 295 in the second round shot Dalton State into second overall just five shots off the lead held by Keiser. Mailey Buzzell shot even-par 72 to move into a tie for fourth as Hermann shot 73 (+1) and continued to hold down the third spot.
Hanna Bullard showed her talent with an impressive 74 (+2) to move into a tie for 17th with Megan Donahue who posted 78 (+6). Cameron Daniel got the last counter with a round of 76 (+4) and moved to 20th overall. Katelyn Skiffen shot 85 (+13) and stood 39th overall.
In Tuesday’s round three, Keiser got off to a slow start, which allowed SCAD-Savannah and Dalton State to get within striking distance early. The three teams would trade the lead for much of the afternoon, but SCAD faded, leaving the Lady Roadrunners and Lady Seahawks to battle it out.
With DSC holding a one-shot advantage, the tournament came down hole 16. Bullard made the par she needed, while Keiser’s Deanna Confessore made bogey to seal the two-stroke win for Dalton State.
Hermann finished out her round eagle-par-birdie to solidify third place with a 70 (-2). Cameron Daniel got the score the Lady Birds needed Tuesday with a 73 (+1) to move into the top-10 and a tie for eighth.
Buzzell finished fifth after a round of 75 (+3). Bullard stayed in a tie for 17th after carding 81 (+9) while Donahue finished 20th with a round of 82 (+10). Skiffen finished out her tournament with an 86 (+14) and a 39th place finish.
The Lady Roadrunners look for another conference title when they compete in the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship at RTJ at Cambrian Ridge in Greenville, Alabama, on April 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.