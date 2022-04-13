Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.