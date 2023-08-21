The Dalton State College women’s soccer team dropped its season opener 3-0 Saturday against Tennessee Wesleyan in Athens, Tennessee.
A hat trick by Tennessee Wesleyan’s Krista Eik Hardardottir pushed the Lady Bulldogs (1-0) past Dalton State (1-0).
The first goal came in the ninth minute, and Hardardottir got her other two goals after halftime.
Jordan Smith assisted on the first goal, and Annabel Cuthbert assisted on the third.
Tennessee Wesleyan outshout the Lady Roadrunners 13-7, including 5-3 in shots on goal. Dalton State’s Ava Vandoren had four shots, two of which were on goal, but couldn’t convert. Sophomore and Southeast Whitfield High School graduate Brianna Hurtado tallied two shots and one on goal.
Playing in her first collegiate game, Hurtado’s former Southeast teammate Lesley Alanis also got off a shot. Former Dalton Lady Catamount standout Issela Briceño also made her collegiate debut, playing 51 minutes, and another former Southeast Lady Raider, Marissa Gonzalez, got in for an 11 minute stint in her first game as a freshman.
Northwest Whitfield graduate Brooke Alvarez tallied two saves in net for the Lady Roadrunners.
Dalton State suits up on Saturday for a home game against Sewanee as part of the new Dalton Classic tournament. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. at Dalton Stadium.
