Dalton State women's golf finishes third in Cleveland tourney

The Dalton State College women's golf team finished with a tournament total of 934 (+70) to finish tied for third with West Georgia in the Lady Flames Super Regional Preview at Cleveland Country Club in Cleveland, Tennessee, on Tuesday.
North Georgia posted a final round 299 (+11) to come from 10 strokes back to collect the win. North Georgia finished at 938 (+64). The hosts from Lee finished second at 933 (+69) with the Lady Roadrunners and Lady Wolves tied for third. Montevallo (943, +79) rounded out the top 5.
Dalton State had the lead after Monday's second round.
Sydney Hermann paced the Lady Roadrunners with a 76 (+4) on Tuesday. Hermann finished strong with a 35 (-1) on her closing nine holes and ended in 10th overall.
Cameron Daniel closed with a 78 (+6) to finish in a tie for 13th, while Mailey Buzzell maintained her top-5 standing and All-Tournament honors with an 80 (+8).
Isabel Rijos and Megan Donahue, each shot 81 (+9) Tuesday to finish tied for 18th and 28th respectively. Both had impressive back 9 scores with Rijos posting 37 (+1) and Donahue carding 39 (+3).
Both golfers for Dalton State shot 80 (+8). Hanna Bullard collected three birdies and finished tied for 20th, while Katelyn Skiffen had one birdie and ended her tournament tied for 26th.
"Obviously, we're disappointed," said Dalton State head coach Jim McGrew. "We had a chance to win a tournament and we did not get it done. We have played three tournaments and have had a chance to win all three. Unfortunately, we only have one. We have to get better in these situations."
The Lady Roadrunners play again on Oct. 19 and 20 when they travel to Braselton to compete in the AAC Fall Preview at Chateau Elan Golf Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.