Dalton State women's golf finishes third in season's first tournament

The Dalton State College women's golf team opened their 2020-21 season with a third-place finish in The Players Club Invitational in Yorktown, Indiana, on Saturday.
The Lady Roadrunners were tied for the lead after the first round, but a strong final round from the host Taylor (Indiana) saw them pull away.
Taylor posted a tournament total of 603 (+27) to take the victory. Indiana Wesleyan moved up one spot to finish one stroke ahead of the Lady Roadrunners at 612 (+36).
DSC finished in third at 613 (+37), followed by Taylor's "B" squad in fourth at 656 (+80). IU-Kokomo with 681 (+105) rounded out the top 5.
In the first round, All-American Isabel Rijos paced the Lady Roadrunners with a 71 (-1) to hold the overall lead. Sydney Hermann joined Rijos in the top 10 after a round of 77 (+5). Katelyn Skiffen posted 79 (+7), while Cameron Daniel and Megan Donahue shot 80 and 81 respectively as the Lady Roadrunners tied for the team lead with Taylor at 307 (+19).
Freshmen Hanna Bullard and Mailey Buzzell were also impressive in their first collegiate tournament as each carded 78 (+6) in the first round playing as individuals.
DSC improved as a team with a 306 (+18) final round, but the host from Taylor low with a 296 (+8) to pull away for the victory. Donahue led DSC with a 75 (+3) and finished 12th overall. Daniel, Hermann and Rijos all shot matching scores of 77 (+5), with Skiffen carding 78 as all five Lady Roadrunners in the lineup broke 80.
Rijos was the highest finishing Lady Roadrunner in a tie for third, garnering All-Tournament honors. Hermann finished in the top 10 with a 7th place tie with three other golfers. Daniel and Skiffen tied for 13th overall with two others.
Buzzell finished as one of the golfers tied for seventh with teammate Hermann after a final round 76 (+4). Bullard brought it home in 17th after shooting 81.
The Lady Roadrunners return to action on Sept. 28-29 when they host the Invite at Innisbrook at Innisbrook Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.