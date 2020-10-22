Dalton State women's golf takes home win at Braselton tournament

The Dalton State College women's golf team carded a 314 (+26) team score to win the AAC Fall Preview at Chateau Elan Golf Club in Braselton on Tuesday.
Dalton State shot 616 (+40) for the tournament to win by 20 strokes over second-place Milligan (Tennessee), which had a score of 363 (+60). Tennessee Wesleyan (652, +76) finished third, while Truett McConnell (655, +79) came in fourth. Tournament host Brenau (674, +98) rounded out the top 5.
Dalton State freshman Mailey Buzzell led the way for the Lady Roadrunners Tuesday, winning medalist honors by four strokes over Michaela Lindahl of Milligan with a final round 77 (+5). Sydney Hermann soared up the leaderboard after a round of 76 (+4) to finish tied for third with teammate Isabel Rijos at 11-over. Rijos posted a final round 82 (+10) on Tuesday.
Cameron Daniel made it four Lady Roadrunners in the top five with a fifth place finish after carding 79 (+7). The last Lady Roadrunner in the five-person lineup, Megan Donahue, shot 82 (+10) to finish tied for 20th.
Other Lady Roadrunner individuals in the tournament, Hanna Bullard and Katelyn Skiffen, both came away with top 15 finishes. Bullard hit the top 10 with a tie for ninth overall at 16-over after a round of 76 (+4), while Skiffen finished a solo 11th at 17-over.
"I am extremely proud of our team," said Dalton State head coach Jim McGrew. "Winning is always hard and to play the way we did over two days and get the win is a great feeling."
The Lady Roadrunners tee it up again when they finish their fall schedule in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Nov. 2 and 3.
