Dalton State women's golf team wins conference championship

The Dalton State College women's golf team dug out of a hole midway through the final round, but played with poise down the stretch to post a 300 (+12) to win the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship by two strokes Wednesday at RTJ at Cambrian Ridge in Greenville, Alabama.
The Lady Roadrunners, which recently reached No. 1 in the NAIA national poll for the first time in program history, posted a tournament total of 900 (+36) with third-ranked William Carey finishing as the runner up at 902 (+38). Loyola (916 +52) faded late and finished third.
Mailey Buzzell (216, E) and Cameron Daniel (222, +6) notched All-Tournament honors finishing third and fourth, respectively. Both players shot even-par 72 in the final round to pace the Lady Roadrunners.
Sydney Hermann made the top-10 in seventh overall at 213 (+13), while Isabel Rijos and Megan Donahue closed strong to take 11th and 12th.
The women join the men's team, which won the SSAC tournament last week, as conference champions.
Dalton State sets their sights to the NAIA Championship at Rose Creek Golf Course in Edmond, Oklahoma, which begins May 25.
