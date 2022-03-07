A pair of local high school girls soccer standouts are set to stay close to home at the next level.
Southeast Whitfield’s Briana Hurtado and Dalton’s Victoria Dominguez signed recently to play at Dalton State College.
Hurtado has scored seven goals through 10 games of her senior year for the Lady Raiders, including a three-goal game against Ridgeland last week.
Dominguez helps anchor a Lady Catamount defense that has allowed seven total goals in a 6-2-1 start to the season.
The pair is set to join a Dalton State roster that already boasts plenty of local flair.
Thirteen members of Dalton State’s 2021 roster hail from high schools in either Whitfield or Murray counties, with a few more from surrounding Catoosa and Gordon counties.
Hurtado and Dominguez will join a Dalton State team that featured Southeast’s Guadalupe Martinez and Dalton’s Rocio Carrizales and Maria Sierra Fernanda in 2021.
Heather Allen, Brooke Alvarez, Ashley Cabrera, Giselle Contri, Jailyne Martinez and Nicole Perez all attended Northwest Whitfield. Coahulla Creek’s Gabrielle Silva and Selina Vazquez were also on the roster, along with North Murray’s Karen Sinaloa and Marry Trejo.
