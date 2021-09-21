Dalton State's Cleary named conference golfer of the week

Dalton State College's Matthew Cleary has been named the Southern States Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Player of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday
The awards are based on performance for the week of Sept. 13-19.
Cleary led the Roadrunners to a fifth-place finish at the Coastal Georgia Invitational in Sea Island last week, finishing tied for third overall in the field and being named to the all-tournament team.
It was the opening event of the season for Dalton State, the defending NAIA national champions. Cleary was named first team All-SSAC a season ago.
Cleary and the Roadrunners next play Sept. 27 at the Invite at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida.
