Dalton State's Ford wins SSAC's weekly cross country award

Dalton State College's Riley Jo Ford was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. The award is based on performance for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4.
It's the second such honor in three weeks for Ford, a freshman from Caro, Michigan.
She finished runner-up at the Louisville Cross Country Classic Saturday with a time of 19:30 in the 5K (3.1-mile) event, running a pace of 6:16 per mile.
After three meets this season, Ford has finished first twice and runner-up in the other.
Ford and the Lady Roadrunners are back in action again this Saturday, when they travel to Carrollton for the Coach Gary Wilson Invitational hosted by the University of West Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.