Dalton State College’s Sydney Hermann is the 106th Oklahoma Women’s State Amateur Champion in golf.

Dalton State College’s Sydney Hermann is the 106th Oklahoma Women’s State Amateur Champion in golf. She prevailed with a 4 and 3 victory over Olivia Coit of Arkansas State at Ponca City Country Club in Ponca City, Oklahoma, on Friday afternoon. Hermann, a senior at Dalton State, reached the final in 2020, losing to University of Tulsa coach Annie Young 6 and 4.

Hermann finished tied for eighth in qualifying on Monday with a 4-over 76. She advanced to match play as the 9-seed, where she defeated 8-seed Logan Allen 2 up in her round one morning match. Hermann then took down16-seed Peyton Coburn, who upset 1-seed and qualifying medalist Mollie Wallis, 2 and 1 in the round two afternoon match.

In the semifinals, Hermann upset 4-seed Jenni Roller from the University of Tulsa 2 and 1 before downing Coit in the championship final. The rising fifth-year senior ended last season with a 9th-place finish in the NAIA Championship in May.

