Dalton State College’s Sydney Hermann is the 106th Oklahoma Women’s State Amateur Champion in golf. She prevailed with a 4 and 3 victory over Olivia Coit of Arkansas State at Ponca City Country Club in Ponca City, Oklahoma, on Friday afternoon. Hermann, a senior at Dalton State, reached the final in 2020, losing to University of Tulsa coach Annie Young 6 and 4.
Hermann finished tied for eighth in qualifying on Monday with a 4-over 76. She advanced to match play as the 9-seed, where she defeated 8-seed Logan Allen 2 up in her round one morning match. Hermann then took down16-seed Peyton Coburn, who upset 1-seed and qualifying medalist Mollie Wallis, 2 and 1 in the round two afternoon match.
In the semifinals, Hermann upset 4-seed Jenni Roller from the University of Tulsa 2 and 1 before downing Coit in the championship final. The rising fifth-year senior ended last season with a 9th-place finish in the NAIA Championship in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.