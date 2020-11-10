Dalton State's Kibare named SSAC golfer of the week

Dalton State College's Steve Kibare was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. The award is based on performance for the week of Nov. 2-8.
It's the first career honor for the freshman, who finished second at last week's ALC Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton after shooting a 144 for an even par. His second-round score of 70 matched the best score of the tournament as the Roadrunners earned the win.
Kibare is the third Roadrunner to win the award this season. Ben Rebne won it twice, while Trevor Bassett earned the award once.
Last week's tournament was the last of the fall schedule for Dalton State. They team will resume competition in the spring semester, with the SSAC championships set for April and the NAIA championship in May.
