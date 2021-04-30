Dalton State's McGrew named conference women's golf coach of the year; 6 Lady Roadrunners named All-SSAC

Dalton State College women's golf head coach Jim McGrew was named the coach of the year for the Southern States Athletic Conference on Thursday, and six Lady Roadrunners were named to the All-SSAC team.
McGrew received the honor after leading Dalton State to the SSAC championship on Wednesday. The Lady Roadrunners, ranked first in the NAIA, outlasted third-ranked William Carey by two strokes for the win.
Hanna Bullard, Mailey Buzzell, Cameron Daniel, Megan Donahue, Sydney Hermann and Isabel Rijos were named first team all-conference. Rijos is a five-time first-team selection after taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted by the NAIA because of COVID-19.
Bullard and Buzzell were also listed on the all-freshman team, while Daniel, Donahue and Katelyn Skiffen were named to the all-academic team.
Dalton State is preparing for the NAIA Championship at Rose Creek Golf Course in Edmond, Oklahoma, which begins May 25.
