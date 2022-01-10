Dalton State's scheduled game with No.3 Talladega postponed

The basketball game scheduled for Tuesday between Talladega College and Dalton State has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, Dalton State announced Monday.
The Roadrunners were set to take on Talladega, a Southern States Athletic Conference opponent and third-ranked team in the NAIA, Tuesday night at 7:30 at Mashburn Arena at the Dalton Convention Center.
It would have been the second straight home game against a highly-ranked opponent for the Roadrunners. Dalton State faced No. 1 Loyola-New Orleans Thursday, falling 85-57.
Both schools are working to schedule a new date for the game.
It's the second straight game for Dalton State to be postponed because of COVID-19 issues. The Roadrunners were scheduled to have hosted William Carey on Saturday, but that game was postponed too.
The Roadrunners, which are 8-7 overall and 3-3 in the SSAC, are next set to step out of conference play with a road game against Oakwood Saturday in Huntsville, Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.