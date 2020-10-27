Dalton State's Vradenburgh wins second SSAC cross country runner of the week honor

Dalton State College cross country's Kathryn Vradenburgh was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. The awards are based on performance for the week of Oct. 19-25.
Vradenburgh finished second at the NAIA Southern States Challenge 5K (3.1 mile) race with a time of 18:55
It's the seventh time that Vradenburgh, a sophomore, has earned the award in her career and the second this season. She matches the 2020 efforts of freshman Riley Jo Ford, who has also won the award twice this year.
