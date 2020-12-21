Dalton State's Wiggins named SSAC Player of the Week

Dalton State College basketball forward Marquel Wiggins has been named the Southern States Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
The award, which was announced Monday, was based on performance in games from Dec. 14-20.
Wiggins and the Roadrunners played in two of those, with Wiggins, a senior from Oglethorpe, averaging 28.5 points. Wiggins scored 36 in a loss Dec. 15 to Martin Methodist, then followed with a 21-point, 12-rebound game against Reinhardt University on Dec. 17. Both were home games for Dalton State, and both ended in a loss, despite Wiggins' play.
Wiggins has scored at least 18 points in each of the Roadrunners' four games this season. Wiggins is in his first season in Dalton after transferring from Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Dalton State (0-4) next plays on Jan. 7, when they'll open SSAC play in Mount Vernon against Brewton-Parker at 7 p.m.
