The defending Class 6A state champions certainly had a scare put into them by visiting Centennial High School on Thursday, but Dalton escaped a first round playoff game with a 3-2 overtime win and into the Sweet 16.
After regulation and a first 10-minute overtime ended with the teams tied at two, Yahir Paez rescued the Cats with a goal with two minutes remaining in the second overtime to keep Dalton’s dreams of a third straight state championship alive.
The Catamounts advanced to play the winner of a first round game between Houston County and Lakeside-Evans.
Roswell’s Centennial, despite entering the game as the fourth seed out of Region 7-6A, came in at 12-6 and played better than that seed against the Region 5-6A champions.
Neither team saw many great looks in the first half, but Dalton put up the first half’s lone goal when Fernando Guerrero tightroped past defenders on the sideline and found an open Fabian Rodriguez in the center.
Rodriguez collected and sent in a goal to put Dalton ahead with 20:59 in the first half.
Rodriguez nearly returned the favor a few minutes later, when he controlled the ball along the end line and found an open Guerrero.
Guerrero’s shot was blocked by the Centennial keeper, and the score remained 1-0 at halftime.
Centennial opened the second half with a flurry of shots that outmatched any looks they were able to get in the first. The Knights finally headed one in with 36:26 remaining.
Paez, just like his overtime winner, put Dalton ahead with a rocket from about 20 yards out with 18:34 left to play in regulation.
As the clock ticked under 10 minutes to go, Centennial knotted the game again.
Gabe Nickerson sent one in with 9:54 to go, then nearly put Centennial ahead a few minutes later.
A pass ahead found Nickerson with just one defender between him and Dalton goalkeeper and Isaac Meza.
As Meza and Nickerson sprinted for the ball, Meza dove and got a hand on it. A stumbling Nickerson briefly controlled the ball with an empty net in front of him, but he was unable to gain his footing long enough to send in a dagger with just a few minutes left.
Prior to the boys game, the Dalton girls faced a difficult first-round draw of their own.
The Lady Catamounts won the Region 5-6A championship, but Dalton (12-4-2) was shut out 2-0 in a first round exit to River Ridge (11-7-1) at home on Thursday.
A stingy defense and opportunistic offense from River Ridge ended the season for Dalton in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
The first 18 minutes of play consisted of two defenses not letting many shots through to goal, but River Ridge got a chance and capitalized.
River Ridge’s Savannah Styron was briefly left without a Dalton defender tailing her as she sprinted toward the goal.
By the time a Dalton player recovered, Styron made a move, find an opening, and rockeedt in a goal into the opposite corner of the net.
Dalton nearly responded to tie the game just before half.
Laurel Renfroe found a streaking Bailey Gleaton, who put the ball into the net, but offsides was whistled as the Catamount sideline celebrated.
Less than five minutes into the second half, Styron struck again with a similar goal.
She again deposited one in the opposite corner of the net to put River Ridge up 2-0 with 35:43 to play.
Dalton’s Issela Briceno got an opportunity to cut into the lead with about 20 minutes to play when a rebound left her in front of the net with just the goalkeeper in the way.
She quickly fired a shot, but River Ridge’s keeper dove and kicked the ball out of the way.
With six minutes left, play was stopped for a few minutes as a skirmish broke out on the field.
After a River Ridge player made a physical play that wasn’t whistled for a foul, Dalton players took exception.
A few shoves flew from both sides before coaches and administrators shut down the fracas.
Dalton played the remainder of the game with eight players and River Ridge with 10 after red cards were distributed.
The reward for cruising through region play undefeated for Dalton was a River Ridge team that, despite entering the playoffs as the fourth seed in Region 7-6A, came in with 10 wins on the season.
River Ridge plays Valdosta in the second round.
