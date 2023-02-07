Swimmers from Dalton High School and Coahulla Creek High School took to the water at the Georgia High School Association swimming and diving state championships this weekend.
In the event held at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Dalton’s boys finished 15th in the state in the Class 4A-5A division, while the Dalton girls finished 19th, their highest state finish in 25 years, according to coach Carl Chenard.
Coahulla Creek’s Logan Jones was the only Colt swimmer to compete at the Class 1A-3A championships, but his performance as an individual still put the school at 22nd in the boys team standings overall.
Jones, a senior, competed in the 50-meter freestyle — finishing sixth in the state with a time of 22.42 seconds — and the 100-meter freestyle — seizing eighth by finishing in 50.14 seconds.
Dalton’s boys team was propelled by a top-six finish from Franco Valdez in the 100-meter backstroke. Valdez finished sixth in the classification in the event and added a 12th place finish in 200-meter freestyle.
Luc Chenard was ninth in 200-meter individual medley and 11th in 100-meter breaststroke, while Francis Cuaresma was 17th in 100-meter butterfly.
The Dalton relay teams finished ninth in 200-yard medley relay, 12th in 400-meter freestyle relay and 19th in 200-meter freestyle relay.
On the girls side, the relay teams grabbed 12th place in 200-meter freestyle relay, 18th in 200-meter medley relay and 19th in 400-meter freestyle relay. As an individual, GG Brackett grabbed 13th in the 100-meter freestyle and 19th in 200-meter freestyle.
Both the Dalton boys and girls had a strong showing at state after taking a region title for the fifth consecutive year.
