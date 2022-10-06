The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has selected Dalton State College as the host of the 2024 NAIA men's golf national championship. The 2024 national championship is May 21-24, 2024, at the Dalton Golf & Country Club.
"Dalton State will be an excellent host for this event," said Austin Bennett, NAIA director of championships. "The entire group there put together a detailed bid and will provide a great championship experience for the student-athletes that will compete for a title."
Dalton State is a first-time host of the event.
"What a privilege to be chosen as host for the 2024 NAIA men's golf national championship," said Jon Jaudon, the executive director of athletics and external relations at Dalton State. "This community's collective efforts during the bid process brought together leaders from Dalton State, Dalton Golf and Country Club, the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau. Dalton is beyond excited for this opportunity. We will provide the athletes, coaches and visitors an experience worthy of a National Championship."
The Dalton Golf & Country Club was recently redesigned.
"This is truly an honor to have been chosen as the host facility," said Scott Stuart, general manager and chief operating officer of Dalton Golf & Country Club. "Our goal is to exceed every expectation and build a relationship that will continue for years to come. DGCC has just finished a Bill Bergin redesign in 2020, we have an excellent championship golf course and newly renovated clubhouse will provide an outstanding venue for dining options."
The Dalton State College men's golf team is no stranger to competing in the event that Dalton is now set to host. The Roadrunners were crowned the NAIA's national champion in 2021 and finished second at the 2022 national championships.
