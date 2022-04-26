With Glynn Academy stepping up for a penalty kick with 12 minutes remaining, momentum could have shifted away from the Dalton Catamounts in Tuesday’s Class 6A quarterfinal at Harmon Field.
Dalton led 2-0 over the previously unbeaten visitors, and a goal on the open opportunity could have kick-started a comeback.
Instead, Dalton keeper Israel Soria dove to block the rocket shot, then sent a rebound attempt out of play.
The Catamounts put up another goal just a minute later, and Dalton (16-1-3) downed Glynn (20-1) 3-0 for another trip to the state’s Final Four.
“That was a momentum changer,” Dalton coach Matt Cheaves said. “For the guys, it was just a big sigh of relief, and we were able to go down there and get a goal.”
The 2019 and 2021 Class 6A state champions return to the Final Four again. The Catamounts host River Ridge on Friday for a trip to the state finals in Macon.
It wasn’t the first momentum-saving stop that Soria, who has started the last few games in place of Isaac Meza, made in the game.
Dalton went into halftime up 1-0 thanks to a Brandon Saldana penalty kick early in the first half. With 32 minutes to play, Soria kept a potential equalizer out of the net when a Glynn throw-in was heaved all the way to the net.
He grabbed it after a scramble, put the ball in play quickly, and the fast-breaking Catamounts were able to capitalize on that possession when Yahir Paez rocketed in a goal to make the score 2-0.
“(Soria) has really done great,” Cheaves said. “He’s an aggressive goalkeeper, and that was really what we needed tonight. The penalty kick stop was huge.”
After Soria’s save of the penalty kick, Zeke Ortiz headed in the third goal of the game.
Soria and the Dalton defense helped shut down a Glynn team that came in with a 20-0 record. The Terrors hadn’t given up more than two goals in a game this season. The shutout was the first time the visitors had been held scoreless.
“We did a really good job defensively putting pressure on them,” Cheaves said. “The only chances they got to look at our goal were on free kicks.”
