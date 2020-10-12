Dalton High School's volleyball team (33-15) fell in the championship match of Region 5-6A playoffs at host Carrollton (20-16) Saturday.
Dalton defeated Carrollton in the semifinals 2-1, but clashed with the Trojans again in the championship match, falling 3-1.
Dalton dropped the opening set of the match 25-21 before a 25-21 victory of their own in the second set. Carrollton won 25-22 and 25-16 in sets three and four to win the match.
Kaysen Welsh led the way for Dalton with 24 kills, 21 assists, 11 digs and six aces in the two Saturday matches. Tessa Townsend had 25 assists, 17 digs, 13 kills and six aces.
Townsend and Welsh were named to the All-Region 5-6A first team, and Townsend was named player of the year in the region. Searany De La Cerda was named to the second team.
Despite the loss, Dalton will host the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs by finishing as the region's runner-up. The Catamounts play Wednesday, Oct. 21, though their opponent has not yet been determined.
Before the playoffs, Dalton will play in another regular season tri-match. They'll play Gordon Lee and host LaFayette tonight.
