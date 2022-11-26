The Dalton Cats 8-and-under and 10-and-under youth football teams each won Tri-State Youth Football League Super Bowl Championships recently.
The two teams both capped undefeated seasons and won league championships at the McCallie School in Chattanooga on Nov. 12. The Tri-State Youth Football League is made up of 22 different organizations throughout northern Georgia and the Tennessee Valley.
The 8-and-under team, coached by Jeff Townsend, defeated the Chattanooga Cowboys 13-6 to secure an undefeated season at 11-0. The team, which is now the back-to-back super bowl champion, also competed recently in the Battle of Rocky Top National Championship in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, finishing second among 60 teams representing 22 states.
The 10-and-under Cats team, coached by Eric Ruppert, won the super bowl championship with a 19-6 win over the Middle Valley Mustangs. The team also ended the season with an undefeated 11-0 record and secured a second straight championship and third in four years.
Dalton Cats Youth Football is a travel football program that houses programs for children ages 5 to 10.
