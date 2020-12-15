Dalton's Almonte hits 1,000 career points in win over South Paulding

Boys
Adairsville 71, Coahulla Creek 62
Coahulla Creek (6-3, 3-2 Region 6-3A) fell to Adairsville (4-2, 2-2 Region 6-3A) 71-62 on the road Tuesday.
The Colts play at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Friday night at 8:30.
Dalton 74, South Paulding 66
Dalton (5-2, 2-1 Region 5-6A) handed South Paulding (4-1, 1-1 Region 5-6A) its first loss of the season on the road Tuesday, winning 74-66.
Franklin Almonte scored 25 points and pulled down 20 rebounds for Dalton. Almonte scored his 1,000th point in his high school career in the game as well.
Sam Tidwell had 15 points, Ashton Blackwell had 13 points and Garrison Boyd had 11 points. Karim Page contributed eight points.
Dalton's game set for Thursday at home against Bradley Central was canceled. Dalton next plays Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Northwest Whitfield.
Heritage 68, Northwest Whitfield 52
Northwest Whitfield (3-3, 1-1 Region 7-4A) fell at Ringgold's Heritage (5-4, 4-0 Region 7-4A) 68-52 Tuesday.
Northwest plays at Cedartown at 7:30 Friday night.
Murray County 70, Ringgold 43
Murray County (5-2, 3-1 Region 6-3A) defeated Ringgold (0-9, 0-5 Region 6-3A) for a Region 6-3A road win Tuesday.
Haden Newport had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals for Murray County. Carson Weaver scored 15, while Tad Stone had 12 points. Brannon Nuckolls scored 10 and tallied five boards.
Murray County hosts Adairsville Friday night at 8:30.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 72, Adairsville 26
Coahulla Creek (8-1, 4-1 Region 6-3A) blasted Adairsville (2-6, 0-4 Region 6-3A) 72-26 on the road Tuesday.
Brinkley Kate Reed led the Lady Colts with 15 points, while Katelyn Richards had 14 points. Jillian Poe, Ema Turner and Kenley Woods all scored 11 points.
The Colts play at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Friday at 7 p.m.
Dalton 60, South Paulding 22
Dalton (5-1, 3-0 Region 5-6A) trounced South Paulding (0-6, 0-3 Region 5-6A) Tuesday night on the road.
Grace Ridley led the Catamounts with 11 points, while Madison Moore scored nine and Kinsley Skiffen scored eight.
Dalton's next game, set for Thursday at home against Bradley Central, was canceled. The Lady Cats' next game is Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. at Northwest Whitfield.
Northwest Whitfield 46, Heritage 26
Northwest Whitfield (2-3, 2-0 Region 7-4A) earned a region road win with a 46-26 defeat of Heritage (5-4, 2-2 Region 7-4A) Tuesday.
Whitley Chumley scored 12 points to lead Northwest Whitfield, while McKenzie Brueckner had 11 points
Northwest next hosts Dalton on Jan. 2 at 6 p.m.
Ringgold 53, Murray County 51
Murray County (2-1, 1-1 Region 6-3A) took their first loss of the season with a 53-51 loss at Ringgold (6-1, 3-1 Region 6-3A) Tuesday night.
Murray County got out to a 15-7 lead after the first quarter, but Ringgold rallied to take a 21-20 at half and then edge the Lady Indians in the game.
Murray County hosts Adairsville Friday night at 7.
