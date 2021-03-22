Dalton's Bethel named state's best in 6A swimming for third time

Henry Bethel finished out his career as Dalton High School's most decorated swimmer by earning the 2020-21 Georgia High School Swim Coaches Association Class 6A swimmer of the year award. It's the third time Bethel, a senior in 2021, has earned the honor.
Bethel led the Catamounts to second place in the 6A state championship meet in 2021, finishing behind Johns Creek at the February meet. Bethel earned four individual or group state titles — the 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard individual breaststroke, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay — breaking two state records along the way.
Bethel has 15 state championship medals during his high school career: 13 individual and two team state championships. Bethel and the Catamounts won the Class 6A state competition in 2020 and 2018.
Bethel has signed to swim at Auburn University after graduation.
