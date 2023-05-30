Dalton’s Blackwood signs with Truett McConnell

Dalton High School’s Jackson Blackwood recently signed with the baseball program at Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, Georgia. Blackwood’s older brother, Beau Blackwood, also played college baseball, while his sister, Allie Blackwood Kirby, the current softball coach at Dalton, played collegiate softball. Seated, from left, are Jan Blackwood, Jackson Blackwood and Bill Blackwood. Standing are Ronnie Natola and Brian Harrison.

 Contributed photo

