The single-season goal scoring leader in the history of Dalton High School girls soccer will play college soccer in her hometown.
In a ceremony at the school on Friday, Dalton’s Issela Briceño signed with the women’s soccer program at Dalton State College.
Briceño set the single-season record for Dalton with her 29 goals as a senior. She led the Lady Catamounts to a Region 7-5A championship and an appearance in the state’s Sweet 16. She also added nine assists to her goal total.
Briceño joins her teammate, Lizeth Cortez, who also signed with Dalton State earlier this year. Southeast Whitfield’s Lesley Alanis and Marissa Gonzalez have also signed with Dalton State after graduating this spring.
“I’ve played with a lot of the players there,” Briceño said. “The coaches were really welcoming in showing me the program. I think it was the best fit for me.”
The group joins a Dalton State roster filled with local talent.
14 members of the 2022 women’s team hailed from a Whitfield County high school, while another five from the county played on the men’s team last year.
