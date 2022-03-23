Dalton’s Coleman signs with track and field team at Samford

Dalton High School’s Meg Coleman signed recently to join the track and field team at Samford University in Homewood, Alabama, near Birmingham. Coleman is the reigning Class 6A state champion in 100-meter hurdles. Seated, from left, are brother Conrad Coleman, Meg Coleman and sister Sarah Kate Coleman. Standing are mother Kathryn Coleman and father Sean Coleman.

 Contributed photo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video