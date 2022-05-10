Dalton High School’s Meg Coleman will defend her Class 6A state championship in girls 100-meter hurdles at the state track and field championships.
Coleman was among several area track and field athletes to earn a spot in state meets, which are later this week.
At the Class 6A Sectional B at River Ridge High School in Woodstock on Saturday, Coleman finished third in both the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles, advancing to the state meet in both events. Coleman is also bound for the state meet in the 100-meter dash, while Dalton teammate Anna Lee Grafe finished eighth in 100-meter hurdles and joins Coleman.
The Dalton boys 4x200-meter relay team of Luke Blanchard, Warner Ross, Kameron Staton and Assad Tanner set a new school record with a finish in 1:30.62, good for fifth at sectionals and a spot at state.
The Class 6A state meet is at Carrollton High School starting Thursday.
At the Class 4A Sectional A at Central High School in Carrollton, Northwest Whitfield’s Silas Griffin and Dominique Smith qualified for the state meet, while Southeast Whitfield sends Brody Smith and Jesse Watkins and the 4x800-meter relay team to the boys state meet, while Lauren Taylor, Lily Woodring and the girls 4x800 squad march on to state.
Griffin finished first in the sectional in high jump with a leap of 6 feet 10 inches. Dominique Smith was second in the 110-meter hurdles and competes in the event at state.
Southeast’s Brody Smith was second overall in pole vault, while Watkins finished just behind Dominique Smith in the 110-meter hurdles in third. The boys 4x800 team (Kevyn Chavez, Riley Hollar, Johnny Silverio and Chris Smith) finished eighth to advance.
Woodring was sixth in girls pole vault, while Taylor was eighth in shot put. Marlene Paez, Daisy Pintor, Sandybel Ramos and Julie Ruiz made up the eighth-place finishing 4x800 squad that advanced to state.
The Class 4A state championships are at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany starting Thursday.
At the Class 3A Sectional B at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross on Saturday, Coahulla Creek and North Murray both sent athletes to the Class 3A state championships in Carrollton.
Coahulla Creek sent two in boys shot put. Robbie Wiggins finished sixth and Zeke Turso was eighth.
North Murray’s Rachel Schmidt was the sixth-place finisher in the girls 400-meter dash and advanced to state.
Murray County’s Mollie Fenwick finished ninth in girls triple jump, missing out on a state appearance by one spot.
The Dalton Academy sends Gauri Sheth to the girls state meet after Sheth finished eighth in the triple jump at the Class A Public Sectional B at Banks County High School in Homer on Saturday. The Class A Public state championships are also in Albany.
Sirena Pridgen was Christian Heritage’s only competitor at the Class A Private Sectional B in Lilburn Saturday, and she finished short of a state spot in 14th in 800-meter run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.