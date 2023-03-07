On Sunday, NFL scouts got to see in person what Jahmyr Gibbs displayed on Harmon Field during his days at Dalton High School: blazing speed.
Gibbs participated in the NFL Scouting Combine, the annual testing of NFL prospects that wrapped up Monday in Indianapolis.
Gibbs, who is entering the NFL draft after spending two seasons at Georgia Tech and one at Alabama, displayed his speed, particularly among the group of running backs.
Running in on-field drills on Sunday, Gibbs completed his second running of the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds, finishing behind just Texas A&M speedster Devon Achance, who was tops among running backs with his time of 4.32 seconds. Achane held the third fastest time among all positions, with Gibbs among a group tied for seventh overall at the combine with his 4.36.
“I trained down in Florida,” Gibbs told a group of reporters at the combine of his speed. “We did a great job, and the numbers show it.”
Gibbs, projected by several outlets to be the second running back selected in April’s NFL draft behind Texas’s Bijan Robinson, also secured a place as the eighth fastest 40-yard dash time by a running back in the history of the combine, which was first held in 1982. Chris Johnson, a former Tennessee Titan, set the fastest time with his 4.24 second 40-yard dash in 2008.
A 2020 Dalton graduate, Gibbs was a two-time Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year for the Catamounts. Gibbs signed with Georgia Tech after high school and spent two seasons with the Yellow Jackets before transferring to play a season with Alabama. In 2022 with the Crimson Tide, Gibbs recorded 926 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 444 receiving yards and three receiving scores.
The pass-catching ability of Gibbs was also on display during drills at the combine.
“Throughout my life, I’ve played both running back and receiver, so it’s pretty natural to me,” Gibbs said. “I think I’m one of the most versatile people out there. I can line up anywhere.”
Gibbs also participated in the 10-yard split, which he finished in 1.52 seconds, and in the vertical jump, tallying a jump of 33.5 inches. His 10-yard split time left him tied for third among running backs, while his jump was 11th at the position at the combine. Gibbs didn’t participate in other combine measurable drills, like broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle or bench press.
