Dalton's Jahmyr Gibbs is going pro.
Gibbs, a 2020 Dalton High School graduate, announced Monday morning during a news conference he was forgoing his final year of eligibility at the University of Alabama to enter the NFL draft in April. Teammates quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson also said they are going pro.
Gibbs, a junior running back, played his first two seasons at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama. He was an offensive force for the Crimson Tide, leading the team in receptions (44 catches for 444 yards) and rushing (151 carries for 926 yards) while piling up 10 total touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Gibbs is considered one of the draft's top running backs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.