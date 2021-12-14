Dalton's Gibbs named to AP All-America second team as an all-purpose player

Former Dalton High School football standout Jahmyr Gibbs added another accolade Monday as he was named to the AP All-America second team as an all-purpose player.
This season as a running back and kick returner Gibbs rushed for 746 yards and scored four touchdowns; caught 36 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns; and had 589 kick return yards. His 1,805 all-purpose yards ranked third in the NCAA behind Missouri's Tyler Badie (1,939 yards) and Central Michigan's Lew Nichols (2,010 yards). Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn was named the AP All-America first team all-purpose player.
The AP All-America team was selected by a panel of Top 25 college football poll voters.
Gibbs played his sophomore season at Georgia Tech but announced last month he would enter the transfer portal, opening the possibility he could leave the Yellow Jackets program. Once a player enters their name in the transfer portal, an online database of potential transfers, staffs at other schools are allowed to contact the player and begin the recruiting process. Players can withdraw their name from the portal and stay at their current school. Gibbs has three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Gibbs, a four-star recruit in high school, in 2020 signed with Georgia Tech over several offers from Power Five programs. He starred at Dalton High at running back. After committing to Georgia Tech before his senior season, Gibbs piled up 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns on 233 carries for the Catamounts as a senior. Gibbs was named the Daily Citizen-News All-Area Football Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.
