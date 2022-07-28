Dalton High School graduate and University of Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was named Thursday to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the most versatile player in college football.
Gibbs, who spent two seasons at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama prior to the upcoming season, is one of 52 players from colleges across the country to be named to the watch list.
Gibbs was named to the Associated Press All-America second team as an all-purpose player at Georgia Tech last season. Gibbs rushed for 746 yards and four touchdowns; caught 36 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns; and had 589 kick return yards. His 1,805 all-purpose yards ranked third in the NCAA behind Missouri’s Tyler Badie (1,939 yards) and Central Michigan’s Lew Nichols (2,010 yards).
The award, named for Heisman Trophy Winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Hornung, has been given to the most versatile player in college football’s NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision since its inception in 2010.
The preseason watch list is compiled by the Louisville Sports Commission, which sponsors the award.
Past winners include Alabama’s Devonta Smith, who won the award in his Heisman Trophy campaign in 2020, and Georgia’s Brandon Boykin.
