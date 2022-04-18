University of Alabama football fans got their first glimpse of crimson-clad action from a Georgia Tech transfer running back uniform on Saturday.
Those hollering “Roll Tide” had to like what they saw from 2020 Dalton High School graduate Jahmyr Gibbs.
Gibbs played two years in Georgia Tech before announcing he was bound for Tuscaloosa in December 2021.
At Alabama’s annual A-Day public spring scrimmage on Saturday, the former Catamount made electric plays while taking handoffs from Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. The team named Gibbs the Dixie Howell Most Valuable Player.
Wearing jersey No. 13 — Gibbs wore 1 and 21 at Tech — the rising junior flashed his speed on a 75-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
After the scrimmage, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked by a reporter about that speed.
“Does it stand out to you? Fast is fast, right? The guy getting to top speed quickly is obvious,” Saban said. “I think he gives us something at the running back position because he’s really good at pressing the holes, but he has a great burst to get to top speed quickly and setting up blocks.”
Gibbs’s touchdown was the only score for his crimson team — which consisted of the first-team offense — in a 25-7 game against white-clad members of the Crimson Tide. Gibbs piled up 109 total yards on nine carries and one catch. He also shared the Johnny Musso Offensive Back Award, also named by the team, with running back Trey Sanders.
“He’s a very good running back, a very good receiver and a good third-down back,” Saban said of Gibbs. “A very good addition.”
Gibbs starred at Dalton, piling up 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns on 233 carries for the Catamounts as a senior. He was rated a four-star recruit and fielded a cavalcade of offers, including from Alabama.
Gibbs stuck with a commitment to Georgia Tech, playing for the Yellow Jackets for two seasons. In 2021, Gibbs was named to the AP All-America second team as an all-purpose player. Gibbs rushed for 746 yards and scored four touchdowns; caught 36 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns; and had 589 kick return yards.
His Georgia Tech teams combined for a 6-16 record in his two years in Atlanta, and Gibbs announced his intentions to seek a transfer a few days after Tech’s 2021 season concluded with a 45-0 loss to Georgia.
Gibbs joins an Alabama program used to winning and looking to get back on top after being knocked off by Georgia in the national championship game in January.
