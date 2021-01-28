Dalton's hopes for Dalton hoops: Pro trainer aims to grow area basketball scene with academy

Tremaine Dalton didn't grow up in Dalton, but he felt like it was a fitting place to plant his roots, considering his name.
Now, the professional basketball trainer wants to use his connections and expertise to help grow the game in his new home with a familiar name.
"My last name is Dalton, and we're here in Dalton, Georgia," Dalton said. "It's just like the universe brought it together."
The Grand Rapids, Michigan, native calls Dalton home now, but Dalton spends much of his time away from Dalton, training prospective professional basketball players around the world through his training company, The Process Basketball. Dalton works with a hefty list of players, from NBA hopefuls to players in European and Australian leagues.
"Long story short, we're trying to build facilities here that really raise the game of basketball among the youth," Dalton said. "For Dalton specifically, we want to make it where this part of the state can rival Atlanta. There's a lot of good athletes in this area, they just need the training."
Dalton, who has a facility in Paris, France, has already started establishing a new training academy in his home of Grand Rapids and hopes to create one in Miami as well as Dalton within a year.
Once they're finished, Dalton hopes he can utilize his training experience — and those players he's trained — to help young basketball players have a home to get better on the court.
"I've seen a lot of young guys that can play, but maybe they feel hopeless," Dalton said. "Maybe a training center being here can give them some hope."
Dalton has made a name for himself in the international basketball scene with his trainees.
One of Dalton's more high-profile trainees is James Young, a first-round NBA draft pick in 2014 out of Kentucky who had been playing in Israel after not being able to stick in the league. Dalton helped him earn a deal in December with the New York Knicks, but Young was waived before the start of the 2020-21 season.
"As a child, a lot of time if you don't see it, you're not going to believe it," said Malik Pugh, a former member of Dalton State College's basketball team. Pugh has trained with Dalton since his time ended with the Roadrunners in 2019, and he credits Dalton with helping find a way onto a professional team in Estonia, a country in Northern Europe. "Him bringing the caliber of players that he can to this community, I think it's going to spark nothing but good things for the next generation."
Pugh spoke from a training session Dalton held Thursday at the city's Mack Gaston Community Center. Justin Dempsey, a member of Dalton State's 2015 national championship team and another client of Dalton's, was also there.
"I think it will be great for the next generation to then give back to the generation after that," Dempsey said of Dalton's initiative.
For Dalton, it's about helping to bring the training back home and to younger players that he usually provides to prospective pros overseas. Dalton hopes that utilizing players that locals might be familiar with, like the Dalton State alums, can help inspire younger players.
"This is really about rallying the community together," Dalton said. "It gives the community pride to see guys like that.
His work aims to use basketball to help with issues off the court as well. Dalton led a campaign for gun violence awareness in Michigan last year.
"I'm really big into community initiative work," Dalton said. "We do a lot of work bringing people together. If I can do that overseas, I think I can do it back home."
"No matter what situation you're going through, sports is kind of that escape," said Caleb Elijah Mack, a Dalton client who has spent time in professional leagues in Sweden and Italy. "A program led by one of the world's best trainers that is brought into areas without those opportunities can be extremely helpful to the youth, to those that aspire to be professionals, or just those that might be interested in basketball."
