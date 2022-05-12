It is a journey that started as a 4-year-old on a field in Dalton. Now, a native of the “Carpet Capital of the World” finds himself with a chance to play in the NFL.
Kyric McGowan, a Dalton High School graduate who played his college ball at Northwestern and Georgia Tech, signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent following this year’s NFL Draft last month.
“Early on, my overall dream was to play in the NFL. I’ve always pictured myself playing in the NFL,” McGowan said. “From a young age, football was something I always loved.”
Coming out of Dalton High in 2017, McGowan had played a bevy of positions for the Catamounts: running back, wide receiver, defensive back and returned kicks and punts. He was rated as a three-star prospect by the major scouting sites before choosing Northwestern for his collegiate career.
“I have watched him since the time he was in the sixth grade,” former Dalton head coach Matt Land said. “You could just tell he had something special about him. There’s an it factor we all talk about, and he certainly had it.”
Land recalls filling out a draft card for the Green Bay Packers following McGowan’s final year at Northwestern when there was talk about him potentially coming out of college for the draft that season.
“They give you ample space, but they’re just wanting you to put a lot of measurables,” Land said. “There’s this one section where they wanted me to write about intangibles. I literally wrote two extra fields about his character and integrity. I just remember how easy it was to write good about this young man. In a world where we’re always looking at exceptions and excuses, there were none with Kyric.”
In college, McGowan primarily played wide receiver and also saw time at running back, playing four years in purple and black for the Wildcats.
After recording 763 receiving yards and four total touchdowns with the Wildcats, McGowan used his extra year of eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic to transfer closer to home for a season with the Yellow Jackets. In that final year, McGowan nearly tripled his career touchdown total with seven scoring receptions.
Following that standout season, the receiver found himself on several NFL team’s radars. McGowan said he spoke to a few other teams on day three of the NFL Draft including the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.
“I did know where I was going before the draft was over,” McGowan said. “I already had prior research on those teams to know team’s needs and what team would best fit me and my playing style.”
Now that he has found his way on to a team, the work has seemingly just begun for the rookie.
“Choosing a team was very exciting,” McGowan said. “It’s like a dream come true. It’s something you’ve worked for your whole life. To make it to the NFL and get on a team is one thing and you celebrate it and cherish the moment, but I’m the type of person who never likes to stop working.”
However, putting in work is something that is not unfamiliar to McGowan.
“There was a never a point where I felt like he was truly satisfied and thought this is the best that I can be,” Land said. “Every year, he wanted to improve who he was. That was on the field, that was off the field, in the classroom. All the things that are important when you have a dream like this.”
McGowan will still have to work to make it to a roster, with the NFL trimming to a 53-man roster following the preseason, but the receiver has goals beyond that, saying he hopes to learn and soak up as much information as he can, “being a sponge” within the Washington program.
He still has milestones to hit and things to do to make a name for himself at the highest level of American football, but McGowan was quick to point out the support his parents and family have given him, while also giving credit to the Dalton area as a whole.
“The community has always kind of motivated me,” McGowan said of Dalton’s influence on his career. “From people I know to I don’t know always reaching out and keeping me in the prayers. It’s been a warm welcome for the longest.”
