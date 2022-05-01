Former Dalton High School Catamount Kyric McGowan will get his shot at the NFL with the Washington Commanders.
After playing his final season at Georgia Tech, McGowan signed a free agent deal with Washington, the school announced on social media Saturday night.
McGowan, a wide receiver, was not selected in the seven-round NFL draft that concluded Saturday, making him eligible to sign with any team.
McGowan will compete for a spot on the team's final roster.
McGowan spent 2021 at Georgia Tech after transferring from Northwestern, where he played for four seasons.
At Tech, McGowan had his best collegiate season, with 37 receptions for 467 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns. He combined a with fellow former Catamount, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, on the Georgia Tech offense in 2021. Gibbs transferred to Alabama in December.
McGowan earned a degree at Northwestern and came to Georgia Tech as a graduate transfer.
McGowan was eligible for a fifth year of play after the NCAA granted fall 2020 Division I athletes an additional year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Dalton, McGowan helped the Catamounts to three region championships. In his senior campaign in 2016, McGowan caught 37 passes for 662 yards, ran the ball 34 times for 165 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. McGowan also had 21 tackles and two interceptions as a defensive back.
