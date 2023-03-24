The latest NCAA Division I soccer player from Dalton High School’s boys soccer program is set to become a Screaming Eagle.
Zeke Ortiz, a forward and Dalton’s leading scorer through 15 games this season, will attend the University of Southern Indiana to play college soccer.
“It was always a dream of mine,” Ortiz said. “It was something that I’ve always been aspiring to complete to get to college and play, and hopefully I’m able to further it beyond college too.”
The senior forward is bound for the school in Evansville, Indiana, and received both an academic and athletic scholarship that added up to a full ride to accomplish that dream and play college soccer.
Southern Indiana moved up to Division I prior to the 2022 season. Ortiz also considered Division I programs Wofford and Presbyterian, Division II Lincoln Memorial and NAIA school Freed-Hardeman before deciding on the Screaming Eagles.
“I went on campus for a visit, and it just felt like a really good environment for me,” Ortiz said. “It felt like a great fit.”
Ortiz also competes with an academy team in the Chattanooga Red Wolves professional soccer organization under head coach Mark Ward. It was at a showcase event with that squad that Ortiz was first approached by Southern Indiana.
“It was just the connection that I had with the coaches,” Ortiz said. “The offer that they gave me was good for my family, and it was a great opportunity.”
Ortiz expects to play in an attacking role in college like he does with the Catamounts.
Southern Indiana’s move to D1 came ended the program’s stay in Division II’s Great Lakes Valley Conference since 1979. The Screaming Eagles won the conference 11 times. In its first year of higher competition, Southern Indiana finished 2-12-3 as a new member of The Summit League.
Ortiz stepped into a leadership role for Dalton this year as one of the Catamounts’ four seniors.
Ortiz has six multi-goal games in Dalton’s 15 games thus far, and he’s scored four goals in each of his last three games. The latest was a four-goal performance in a comeback win Tuesday over a Tennessee defending state champion in Chattanooga’s Baylor.
After Dalton fell behind 4-3 with a few minutes left, Ortiz scored the tying and go-ahead goal in a 5-4 win.
Ortiz already has a state championship to his name — Ortiz scored the difference-making goal as a sophomore in Dalton’s 2021 state title game win over Johns Creek — but he wants to close his career with another. He’s helped lead the Cats to a 13-2 record.
“I just want to enjoy my last season here,” Ortiz said. “It’s not just my goal, but for everyone on my team it’s to win the state championship again. That’s really my goal for my last year is to get the seventh state championship for the Dalton Catamounts.”
