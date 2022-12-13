Dalton’s Rolen signs with women’s wrestling program at Brewton-Parker

Dalton High School’s Emma Rolen recently signed to wrestle for Brewton-Parker College. Brewton-Parker, which has one of just three women’s college wrestling programs in the state of Georgia, is in Mount Vernon. Seated, from left, are brother Rhyan Carter, Rolen, sister Kennedi Rolen and mother Amanda Carter. Standing are Dalton coach Steve Hamilton and father Robert Rolen.

