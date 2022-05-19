Dalton High School’s Kinsley Skiffen finished in a tie for second place in the girls Class 6A state golf championships Tuesday at Jekyll Island Golf Club.
Skiffen was originally listed as finishing in seventh place in Class 6A in the Georgia High School Association’s official results due to a scoring error, and a story published in Wednesday’s edition of the Dalton Daily Citizen listed Skiffen as finishing seventh. The GHSA announced the revised standings on social media Wednesday evening.
After shooting an 83 in Monday’s first round, Skiffen finished with a personal best and round best 74 in the second round on Tuesday to shoot up to a tie for second place. Skiffen and Creekview’s Lindsay Wayland both finished with a score of 157, seven strokes behind state champion Hannah Barrett of Richmond Hill.
Skiffen, a senior competing as an individual at the state championships, had a score of 88 for her first round originally listed in the GHSA results.
Skiffen matched Dalton’s Wyatt Brackett, who finished second in the state in the boys state tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.