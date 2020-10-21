In a volleyball match that had all the punches, counter attacks and wild momentum swings of a championship title fight, Dacula High School outlasted Dalton in five sets — 25-14, 21-25, 26-24, 19-25, 15-11 — in the opening round of the Class 6A volleyball playoffs Wednesday.
"All the work and effort that goes in" from the summer start of the season to this point makes it all the more "heartbreaking to see (us) lose like this," but, ultimately, the Falcons executed slightly better than did the Catamounts, said Edis Krnjic, Dalton's head coach. "There were a couple of holes (in their defense) we saw on film we could have used better, but, overall, I'm proud of them."
The homestanding Catamounts, the second seed in Region 5-6A, grabbed their first lead of the final set, 6-5, on an ace by Grace Ridley, but neither side could gain separation in the fifth until an ace by Dacula's Abby Askue put the Falcons on the precipice of triumph, and the Catamounts — who won the second set after losing the first and then the fourth after losing the third — didn't have another comeback in them.
"I'm a little disappointed we lost, because we definitely could have won, but I'm super proud of our team, especially our two freshmen," Ridley and Mia Pena, said senior Tessa Townsend, Dalton's fiery on-court leader. "We started off shaky — this team is very young and hasn't been in a lot of big matches like this, so we were just trying to keep level heads — but stepped up and got our footing after the first set."
In the opening set, Dalton struggled mightily serving, while the visiting Falcons enjoyed most of their success off of their serves. Dacula jumped to a 9-5 lead on an ace by Arissa Shepherd, then extended the margin to 14-7 on an ace from Anna Stokes before the advantage ballooned to 18-7 on another ace by Stokes.
"We have great servers, and that (opening set) just wasn't us, it wasn't Dalton volleyball," Krnjic said. "There was a lot of emotion and adrenaline, but (the way we played the rest of the match), we can hold our heads up high."
Late in the second set, Dalton ripped off five straight points behind the serving of Townsend, tying the set at 18 on a spike by fellow senior Kaysen Welsh (off an assist by Townsend) and then claiming a 22-18 lead on Townsend's ace. Another kill at the net by Welsh capped the set.
A pair of extended rallies opened the third set, with each team winning one, but Dalton claimed the next four points on Welsh's serving, two of them via kills by Townsend, and the final one attributable to exemplary defense, digging multiple balls that could have been winners for Dacula. The Catamounts, which ended the season 33-18, controlled the set, but Nataly Flamenco's kill cut the home team's lead to 20-19, and the Falcons won the next four points to achieve set point. Dalton forced a tie at 24, but Dacula, the third seed in Region 8, won the final two to take the set.
Dalton fell behind in the fourth, 4-1, but then spurted to a 6-4 lead, only for the Falcons to go on a run of their own behind Shepherd's serves and lead 10-7. Welsh's point at the net tied it at 10, and Searany De La Cerda crawled an ace over the net to give Dalton the 11-10 advantage.
With the home crowd now boisterously behind the Catamounts — "I've never seen a crowd like this," Krnjic said — Dalton put some distance between themselves and their foe, taking a 20-15 lead on a kill at the net by Townsend. As she did to conclude the second set, Welsh closed the fourth with a spike at the net.
The Falcons, which improved to 27-16 with the win, will be back in action Saturday, either at top-seed Sequoyah or hosting fourth-seeded Allatoona.
This was by far Dalton's best year in Townsend's time on the squad, and considering the season was in doubt as late as this summer due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, "I'm just so glad we got to do this," she said. "I'm sad my season is over, but I'm happy we got this far, and I feel fulfilled."
Krnjic is excited about the program's future prospects.
Replacing four seniors — Sarah Jane Halyak, Abby O'Ferrall, Townsend and Welsh — "with the leadership and everything else they bring" won't be easy, but other than that quartet, "everyone will be back," he said. "We're going to be good for years to come."
