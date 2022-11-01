ATLANTA — As Carolina Panthers’ quarterback P.J. Walker’s pass on fourth-and-19 bobbled between the hands of wide receiver D.J. Moore and Atlanta Falcons’ linebacker Mykal Walker before hitting the turf on Sunday, I turned to my wife, Hollie, in our seats in section 213 of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“Unless something catastrophic happens, it’s over,” I claim. The Atlanta Falcons have the ball on Carolina’s 18-yard-line with a lead and just 1:37 remaining in the game.
I think about the foolish proclamation of victory — barring catastrophe — for a beat.
The Atlanta Falcons and catastrophe are a pair of star-crossed lovers that either won’t — or can’t — escape each other.
I remember this, and turn back.
“Of course, something catastrophic is probably going to happen,” I say to her, a Falcons newcomer but the purchaser of these tickets that granted us access to witness whatever untold gruesome atrocity is about to unfold. “This is the Atlanta Falcons.”
Atlanta can’t get a first down. Younghoe Koo adds a field goal. Carolina gets a chance, down six, with 36 seconds to play.
As Walker heaves a pass that would travel nearly 70 yards in the air, my eyes flit down to see its intended target. Moore is breaking open, and he’s running under the perfect lob into the end zone.
The game is tied, and a buzzing crowd suddenly punctures. The stadium falls silent, except for the peppering of Panther fans that I can hear in section 214 next to us.
After the moment of shock, it’s a not-the-happy-kind of smile that washes over my face.
I turn back to my right to find my wife still shocked. How could she not be?
She’s not used to this.
“Welcome,” I say, in the nearly silent stadium, “to the Atlanta Falcons experience.”
Moore’s miraculous catch tied the score at 34 with 12 seconds left. A whole season’s worth — at least for some other teams — of twists and turns were still to come. The penalty that leads to the missed extra point that leads to overtime that leads to an interception that leads to another missed field goal.
This particular brand of Falcons catastrophe, or “Falconing,” as it were, had the rare happy ending.
After Moore went from hero to zero for getting flagged for excessive celebration for yanking off his helmet on the would-be game-winning reception, kicker Eddy Piñeiro sunk even lower than zero, at least for the ones dressed in blue-and-black around us, with his combo of missed kicks.
Koo saved the day for the Falcons, rescuing this bit of catastrophe with a positive end note, with his 41-yard game-winner. 37-34 Falcons. A win, after a game full of the momentum and emotion swings Falcons fans are used to.
Hollie is no stranger to sporting fandoms. She’s more of a basketball fan, but she vaguely knew that the Falcons had been down on their luck in recent years when she decided to surprise me with tickets for my first Falcons game in Mercedes-Benz.
But NFL Sundays mean more a chance to fall asleep to droning announcers for an afternoon nap.
As we drove down Interstate 75 to the game on Sunday, discussing the game and what players she’ll need to know, the topic arrives on those memed-into-the-ground numbers, 28-3. The numbers that trigger many a Falcons fan who can’t ever forget having that lead in Super Bowl LI before it was erased by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
She looks confused at the mention of the numbers. They aren’t seared into her brain. Must be nice.
That Super Bowl was before we met and before she’d one day have to have the Falcons in her life. She wasn’t aware for any of the snake-bitten history of a team that has enough collapses, near-misses and twists to fill a seven-part YouTube documentary done by SB Nation’s Jon Bois and Alex Rubenstein.
She got her introduction to the spectacle on Sunday.
There couldn’t have been a more perfect crash course to get her up to speed on the inevitable crashes in the course of “Falconing.”
Welcome to the Atlanta Falcons experience.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor for the Dalton Daily Citizen. Write to him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
