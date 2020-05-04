Add yet another accomplishment to the storied legacy of one Michael Jeffrey Jordan.
The NBA legend is now helping to relieve some of the quarantine boredom and sports withdrawal symptoms plaguing many sports fans and followers in the COVID-19 era.
The first six episodes of "The Last Dance," a 10-part documentary series covering the final season and more of the Chicago Bulls 1990s championship dynasty, have already aired, and they've been a godsend.
The start of the ESPN series was originally slated for June, but the worldwide leader decided to bump up the release to a few Sundays ago due to the sudden dearth of sports programming that the COVID-19 has brought on.
On behalf of sports cravers, thank you ESPN.
First of all, it's been a really good documentary with tons of new information and insight for amateur NBA historians like me.
The documentary was commissioned and approved by Jordan himself, and he's heavily featured in interviews, something that has been more rare in some of the other Jordan docs.
Viewers can hear in Jordan's words the attitude that made him such a force on and off the court.
The crux of the documentary is a treasure trove of never-aired footage from that "last dance," the 1997-98 season, when Jordan and the Bulls organization allowed the documentary crew to get behind-the-ropes access during the last Chicago championship run.
Locker room and practice footage show Jordan's dominant personality and his penchant for uber-competitive wagers and contests with others even away from the court.
The documentary tells the story through the lens of the 1997-98 season, but bounces back and forth to tell the whole story of Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson and Bulls management, painting the complete picture of what shaped Jordan early in his collegiate and professional career and how the pieces fell into place for the Chicago dynasty to form.
Perhaps more importantly, the documentary has brought sports fans together again.
For the past three Sunday nights, the atmosphere around the airing of each set of two episodes has felt more like when we all had those neat things called sporting events to talk about.
Scrolling through my admittedly mostly sports-centric Twitter feed on Sunday nights, I won't go two posts without seeing live reaction to the documentary and people raving about Jordan's greatness.
For those two Sunday night hours, social media feels more like it does during the Super Bowl or a game seven, and I've missed that.
I think a lot of people have missed that.
And I'm grateful to have it again, if only for a couple of hours each week.
Until we beat this virus and return to sports in full, I'll take what I can get.
Episodes seven and eight of "The Last Dance" air on ESPN and ESPN 2 (which is censored for what some consider objectionable language) Sunday at 9 p.m.
I'll see y'all on Twitter.
Daniel Mayes is the Daily Citizen-News sports editor. Reach him at danielmayes@dailyciti zen.news.
