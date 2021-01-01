A quick search of the Daily Citizen-News website reveals 471 stories were written in 2020 alone that mention the word “cancel.”
More than 200 include the word “postpone,” though there is some overlap in stories that had to include both the temporary and permanent calling off of separate events.
The outbreak of COVID-19 dominated daily life, and, by extension, our news coverage in 2020, and that’s no different in sports, both nationally and here in Northwest Georgia.
News of the coronavirus began in late 2019, but March was when it first hit home for local sports coverage.
Before all that, though, winter sports seasons were finishing up. Two Dalton High School wrestlers, Cole Hunt and Hunter Noland, won class 6A state championships, and the Dalton boys swimming and diving team was also crowned state champs in February.
Then, on March 12, amid the NBA and NHL postponing and the NCAA cancelling its basketball championships due to the virus, the Georgia High School Association recommended that high schools suspend their spring sports.
Local schools shut down spring sports, including baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track, and seasons were never resumed. The NAIA, which Dalton State College athletics programs compete in, also ceased spring seasons, ending promising campaigns for Roadrunner basketball and men’s and women’s golf.
Then, the sports world was silent. From March to late July, when the NBA and NHL finally resumed and the MLB got its shortened season underway, there were minimal national or local sports to speak of.
That March day led to a summer of speculation over whether fall sports would return, which then gave way to repeated news of cancelations and postponements as COVID-19 played havoc with fall and early winter sports schedules.
Despite that, though, those constantly-rearranged fall schedules were completed. Every local high school football, softball and volleyball team got to finish the season out on the field or court as they would normally, without any major COVID-19 cancelations getting in the way of postseason play. Northwest Whitfield High School’s volleyball team even reached the state finals in 2020, a first for the program.
In the games that were played in those seasons, there were many at least superficial changes to the way games look.
Offseason workouts began with lines of players ready to have their temperature checked and ended with equipment being doused in sanitizer.
Sidelines full of mask-clad coaches have become more of a norm. Chairs for bench players in basketball are spaced two rows-deep down the sidelines.
Not shaking hands with the opposing team used to be considered one of the ultimate signs of disrespect. Now, a small wave in the direction of the opposition is usually all the acknowledgement required for fear of unintentionally spreading the virus with closer contact.
Something as mundane referring to the scheduled time for the start of a basketball game as “tip-off time” is no longer accurate. In Georgia high schools, one team is simply given the ball first to start the game and the alternating possession arrow.
Those things though, can be dealt with and are being dealt with.
With all of the hardships 2020 has brought to other aspects of life, there’s a recurring phrase that you keep hearing from coaches, players, administrators and parents involved with local sports.
“It’s almost like a slice of normal.”
With a new year here and widely available vaccines for COVID-19 hopefully coming soon, maybe sports in 2021 won’t have to be just a slice.
Daniel Mayes is the Daily Citizen-News sports editor. Reach him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
