As the news broke on Sunday afternoon, there were surely some conflicted feelings among football fans in the northwest corner of Georgia.
On one hand, a local son — one of our own — former Chatsworth resident and Murray County High School graduate Billy Napier, has hit the big time in college football.
After spending a few years building the University of Louisiana into a group of five power, Napier had been hired as the head coach of a storied program in the powerful Southeastern Conference.
But, for the University of Georgia football fans who count themselves as Murray County residents or supporters, a yearly matchup looms with a local product leading a rival school against the Bulldogs.
Napier, the 42-year-old son and namesake of local football coaching legend Bill Napier, is set to lead the Florida Gators.
Where the likes of Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer had once patrolled the sideline, now the former Murray County Indian quarterback will be calling the shots, trying to bring the Gators' program to a national title like those predecessors did.
It's sure to be a mix of emotions for those Georgia fans during next season's edition of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" — the annual Florida-Georgia matchup — but there will be plenty hoping for the Napier name to keep succeeding — at least for 11 of the 12 regular season games.
It's that name that local football supporters have come to know over several years. The late Bill, who passed away in 2017, made the name known over the course of a nearly 40-year high school coaching career. He coached for 25 years at Murray County, 16 as the head coach, where he coached Billy before his graduation in 1998. The elder Napier kept coaching as an assistant at stops at Southeast Whitfield, Adairsville and even as Dalton High's offensive coordinator despite the battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) that would ultimately claim his life.
Billy Napier's first coaching degree was from the Bill Napier school of coaching, an institution that would also see Napier's two brothers — the younger Matt and Kurt — graduate and become career coaches in high school.
Since then, Napier's gotten schooling from the likes of Clemson's Dabo Swinney (Napier rose from a graduate assistant to eventually serve as offensive coordinator) and Alabama's Nick Saban (serving as wide receivers coach on two national championship-winning teams).
After a stint as offensive coordinator at Arizona State, Napier got the chance to prove himself as head coach at Louisiana. He aced the test, and then some.
After a 7-7 season in year one, Napier won at least 10 games in each of his last three seasons at Louisiana for a 32-5 record. His success had some SEC programs sniffing around Napier for the last couple of years, and Napier's finally taken the leap.
It's surely going to be difficult for some Gator haters to reckon with their feelings each football season.
But you can't help but root for Napier to keep making Chatsworth, and that family name, proud.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor for the Daily Citizen-News. Write to him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
