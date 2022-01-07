Amid all the national attention that will descend on Indianapolis Monday night for the College Football Playoff national championship, football fans in Northwest Georgia have something else to pay attention to.
Sure, there will be the Georgia Bulldogs' quest to finally defeat Alabama — avenging the 2017 championship game and a handful of SEC championship game disappointments — to earn Georgia's first national title since 1980.
That task will begin when Georgia and Alabama kicks off at 8 p.m. Monday on ESPN.
But then, there's the kid from Chatsworth.
Folks around here always knew that North Murray High School graduate Ladd McConkey was special on the football field, and they watched as the nation discovered that as well.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart took a chance on the undersized kid with blazing speed and a knack for making big plays, becoming the first power conference team to offer the once three-star prospect.
After not suiting up for the Bulldogs in his true freshman campaign, the redshirt freshman earned a role as a wide receiver on what was the No. 1 team in the country for most of the regular season. He's caught 30 passes for 444 yards and five touchdowns on the season.
After helping the Bulldogs defeat Michigan in the playoff semifinals, one of Chatsworth's own will be taking the field in the highest profile game of football short of the NFL Super Bowl.
One of our own has a chance to help his team make history — and forever be a part of it.
McConkey's already made history back home, leading North Murray football — and basketball — to its best years.
Now we get a chance to watch him on one of the biggest stages in American sports.
Daniel Mayes is the Daily Citizen-News sports editor. Reach him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
