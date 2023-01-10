His first touchdown answered a touchdown drive by Texas Christian University that cut Georgia's lead to 10-7 in the first quarter.
The second score was just for good measure, giving Georgia the vaunted "50-burger" with a quarter to play in a walloping of a national title game.
The Georgia Bulldogs delivered a historic beatdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game over TCU on Monday night, winning 65-7 to earn a second straight title.
Right there in the middle of it all was Chatsworth's own Ladd McConkey.
North Murray High School grad Ladd McConkey.
Two-time college football national champion Ladd McConkey.
A sophomore wide receiver, McConkey streaked into a wide-open end zone for the 37-yard first-quarter end zone, the first of four thrown by quarterback Stetson Bennett.
McConkey found the hole in a clearly busted coverage, snagged the score and rapid-fired finger guns in celebration.
That score came at a time when the game might still have been in question, a big answer to what would be the only scoring drive of the night by the Horned Frogs.
By the time the former Mountaineer reached the end zone again, the Bulldogs had long-since stomped any hopes TCU had of capping a Cinderella season with a national championship.
Georgia led 45-7 when McConkey broke toward the pylon and caught Bennett's fourth touchdown pass, a 14-yarder.
This time, McConkey rose with a shrug, then waved goodnight to the Horned Frogs.
Georgia's backups entered not long after.
McConkey, on the national stage, finished with five catches for 88 yards and the two scores and also rushed once for 14 yards.
McConkey grew up in Murray County a Tennessee Volunteers fan, but it was head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs that first pursued the 6-foot, 185-pound speedy and lightning-quick receiver.
Smart visited one of McConkey's basketball games at North Murray in 2020, gave him his first Power Five offer and the rest was history.
McConkey arrived to a Georgia team that had gone nearly 40 years without a national title.
After not playing in his first fall on campus, the once-overlooked recruit now can claim two national titles after two years of receiving regular playing time in college.
Both of those seasons, McConkey was tops among Georgia wide receivers in receptions. This year, he led Bulldog receivers with 58 catches and 762 yards, trailing only Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers in those categories on the team.
The kid from Chatsworth became an integral part of one of the best college football teams of all time, helped the Bulldogs end a long title drought and go back-to-back and set a record for largest margin of victory in a national title game.
McConkey could stick around with the Bulldogs and try to do it again, maybe add a few more rings. The hometown kid is also eligible to declare for the NFL draft, should he decide to leave college.
Whatever McConkey's future, he's already left a huge mark of the University of Georgia — and made Murray County proud.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor of the Dalton Daily Citizen. Write to him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
